Update: Vegetation Fire Stopped In Groveland

Alert Wildfire Camera Image of fire near Groveland View Photo

Update at 8:38 am: The forward spread of the McKinley Fire near Groveland has been stopped at around four acres. Mop-up will continue at the site throughout the morning. The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

Update at 8:28 am : CAL Fire reports that the size estimate on a vegetation fire in Groveland near McKinley Way and Nonpareil Road remains four acres. Crews are making progress fighting the fire. Click here to view a webcam pointed at the fire.

Original story at 7:58 am: Officials are on the scene of a four-acre vegetation fire in Groveland near McKinley Way and Nonpareil Road.

The area is east of Pine Mountain Lake. There are no immediate reports of any structures being threatened. Several resources are responding. CAL Fire reports that it is moving at a “slow rate of spread.” Be prepared for activity in the area. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.