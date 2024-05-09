Mother Lode Round Up Weekend Events

There are many events planned for Mother’s Day weekend. First the Standard Farmers Market this open again this Friday. The market will be open every Friday 4-8 pm from May through October in the parking lot off Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora.

Saturday in addition to the Mother Lode Round Up parade and Rodeo Saturday morning it is also Second Saturday Art night in Downtown Sonora. Details about the Round Up are here.

After the Round up there will be a Car Wash for Boys Soccer Trip as detailed here. There will also be the 2nd Saturday Aronos Club Dance Saturday from 7 to 9 pm.

Saturday during the parade from 10 am to 2 pm the Chester and Push Horse Rescue is hosting their second Annual Horses and Horsepower Classic Car Fundraiser. In addition to the cars there will be music, a BBQ Lunch, cornhole, people’s choice awards, a raffle and silent auction.

From Friday through Monday Aloft Art Gallery will honor Stephanie Rose Long, who was a long-time artist at the gallery, with an art show in remembrance that features over 30 pieces of western-themed art. Details about her life and work are here.

Tuolumne County Museum was granted the first opportunity in California to house the Telling Stories of Mexican California Exhibit. Community members are encouraged to visit the museum Tuesday through Saturday between 10 am and 4 pm, or on Sundays between 11 am and 3 pm from now through June 2nd.

In Calaveras the 17th annual Kid’s Day in the Garden will be held this Saturday. Join over ten community partners to enjoy music, painting, games, gardening, books, and a scavenger hunt. Details to register are here.

A Spring 2024 Bocce Ball Tournament will take place this Saturday at the Murphys Park Bocce Ball Courts located behind the Murphys Hotel. The action begins at 9 am, more details are in the event listing here.

Burson Community Hall is hosting the fundraiser Stand Up Comedy Night in Burson Saturday night.

The U.S. Forest Service and Woodsy Owl trash pick-up was rescheduled due to snow and is now planned for next weekend on May 18. Pick up trash in the day use area at Pinecrest Lake as detailed here.

The last performances of the Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus called: “Back to Broadway” will be this Saturday with old and new favorites, and “the excitement of New York’s Theater District to the California Foothills,” according to event organizers. The concert is at Sutter Creek United Methodist Church as detailed here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake. Check out the movie times at local theaters, and review highway conditions and local gas prices in our traffic section.