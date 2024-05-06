Clear
Fire Displaces Residents In Sonora

By B.J. Hansen
Townhouse fire in Columbia

Sonora, CA — Fire damaged a townhome in Sonora Sunday morning in the 100 block of Columbia Way.

Smoke was coming from the residence when the first responders arrived at around 8 am and the occupants were able to escape safely. The residents in the adjoining space were also evacuated. The fire was contained to a single unit, according to the PD. The cause of the blaze has been under investigation.

Mop-up lasted for several hours throughout Sunday morning.

