Select list of nominees for 2024 Tony Awards

Select list of nominees for 2024 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Select nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards, announced Tuesday.

Best Musical: “Hell’s Kitchen”: ”Illinoise”; “The Outsiders”; “Suffs”; “Water for Elephants”

Best Play: “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”; “Mary Jane”; “Mother Play”; “Prayer for the French Republic”; “Stereophonic”; “Suffs”; “Water for Elephants”

Best Revival of a Play: “Appropriate”; “An Enemy of the People”; “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Revival of a Musical: “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”; “Gutenberg! The Musical!”; “Merrily We Roll Along”; “The Who’s Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”; Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”; Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”: Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”; Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”; Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane,”; Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”; Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”; Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”; Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”; Brian d’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”; Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”; Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”; Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”; Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Amber Iman, “Lempicka”; Nikki M. James, “Suffs”; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”; Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”; Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Roger Bart, “Back To The Future: The Musical”; Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”; Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”; Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”; Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable,” Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”; Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”; Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”; Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Will Brill, “Stereophonic”; Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”; Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”; Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”; Corey Stoll, Appropriate”

Best Direction of a Play: Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”; Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”; Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”; Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate”; Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Direction of a Musical: Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”; Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”; Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”; Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”

Best Choreography: Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”; Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”; Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”; Justin Peck, “Illinoise”; Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, “Water for Elephants”

Best Book of a Musical: “Hell’s Kitchen,” Kristoffer Diaz; “The Notebook,” Bekah Brunstetter; “The Outsiders,” Adam Rapp and Justin Levine; “Suffs,” Shaina Taub; “Water for Elephants,” Rick Elice

Best Original Score: “Days of Wine and Roses,” music & lyrics: Adam Guettel; Here Lies Love,” music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, lyrics: David Byrne; “The Outsiders,” music & lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; “Stereophonic,” music & lyrics: Will Butler; “Suffs,” music & lyrics: Shaina Taub

By The Associated Press