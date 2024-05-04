Fright For Residents At A Local Senior Apartment Complex

Car engine fire at the Tuolumne City Senior Apartments View Photos

Tuolumne, CA – A scare occurred yesterday morning for residents of an apartment complex for seniors in Tuolumne.

Friday morning, around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to Tuolumne City Senior Apartments at 18402 Tuolumne Road and Pine Street for a vehicle ablaze. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames shooting out of the engine of a Plymouth Breeze sedan, which was last produced in 2000. Resident and witness, Ronnie Sinsabaugh, shared that there was grass, bushes, and buildings nearby, and he “worried it could have been a lot worse” if the flames had spread to them.

Firefighters had the blaze out in about 15 minutes. A picture in the image box shows that a rock was placed behind the wheel of the sedan, but it is unclear if it was put there before or after the fire. Also on the scene were the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies and CHP officers. They questioned the car’s owner, who did not live in the complex, regarding the incident.