Calaveras Fair Takes Center Stage At State Capitol

Sacramento, CA — The 48th annual Capitol Frog Jump brought together participants from the Senate and Assembly to raise awareness about the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil, who represents the Mother Lode region, hosted Wednesday’s competition in Sacramento. The event at the capitol was started by former Assemblyman John Garamendi, a Calaveras native, decades ago. His son, Calaveras Supervisor Jack Garamendi, was on hand, along with several others from the Calaveras Fair, including Fair Manager and CEO Laurie Giannini.

Senator Alvarado Gil says, “I am thrilled to see such enthusiastic participation from our community and colleagues in the Senate and Assembly. The Capitol Frog Jump has become a cherished tradition that brings us together in the spirit of fun and camaraderie.”

An impressive 70 frog jumpers took part, with Assemblyman Luis Rivas’ team leading the way with their frog “Dua Leapa” having the furthest jump of 12 feet and nine inches.

Senator Alvarado-Gil’s frog, “Fair 4Play,” was just 8 inches short of “Dua Leapa”, at 12 feet 1 inch.

Reporter Alexei Koseff of CAL Matters clinched the media category with his frog, “Baby,” jumping 8 feet and 7 inches.

The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is coming up May 16-19 at the fairgrounds in Angels Camp.