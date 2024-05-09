New Mother Lode Roundup Queen To Be Crowned

2024 Mother Lode Roundup Queen Candidates View Photo

Sonora, CA — Four candidates are seeking to be the 2024 Mother Lode Roundup Queen.

The queen’s coronation will be this afternoon at four o’clock at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown. This year’s candidates are Savannah Fulton, Delaney Grace, Addison Rose, and Haley Williamson. The winner will be picked based on various factors, including ticket sales, personality, and horsemanship. They will serve as an ambassador for this weekend’s event and fill the role held last year by Ginna Hahn.

Immediately after today’s coronation will be the Calcutta at the Posse Grounds. It is a celebration of the upcoming weekend, and also an auctioning of teams that will compete in the calf scramble at the rodeo. Money raised from the event will benefit local scholarships. The community is invited to attend today’s pre-roundup festivities.