Vandalism Of AT&T Fiber Optic Lines Under Investigation

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public about vandalism that occurred on August 30 and knocked out cell phone service across the region.

It happened at around 5:50 pm in the area of Highway 49 and Melones Court. The Sheriff’s Office reports that about 50 feet of fiber optic line was cut, causing approximately $10,000 in damage.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Ashley Boujikian adds, “Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the timeframe of the vandalism is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 209-533-5815.

The widespread outage, which also impacted emergency services, was restored late Thursday morning, August 31.