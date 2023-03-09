Highway 120 Roadwork To Impact Yosemite National Park View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Caltrans reports storm-related roadwork needed on Highway 120, impacting Yosemite National Park.

The closure is set to begin next week at the west boundary of the park. It will require a long-term full highway closure to allow crews to clear and remove snow. Caltrans advises motorists to use alternate routes whenever possible.

This area of the highway will be closed until further notice, according to Caltrans. They added that the work is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials, and construction-related issues.

Of note, Yosemite is currently closed due to the heavy snow blanketing the park from recent storms, as earlier reported here.