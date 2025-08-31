Brendon Lewis runs for TD, passes for another in Memphis’ season-opening 45-10 win over Mocs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nevada transfer Brendon Lewis threw for a touchdown and ran for another to lead Memphis to a 45-10 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday in a season opener for both teams.

Lewis rushed 22 yards for a score and hit Cortez Braham Jr. in stride for another 22-yard touchdown and a 28-3 halftime lead.

Greg Desrosiers Jr. opened the scoring with an 8-yard TD run and Sutton Smith made it 14-0 with a 35-yard run on his first carry of the season.

Gianni Spetic added a 37-yard field goal and DeMarco Ward a 25-yard pick-six to lead 38-3 through three quarters. Frank Peasant bulled his way to a 12-yard TD run late.

Lewis was 22-of-28 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 81 yards.

The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in 41 straight games dating to the 2021 season, the longest active streak in the nation.

Bowling Green transfer Camden Orth was 12-of-19 passing with two interceptions and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Josh Williams for the FCS Mocs.

