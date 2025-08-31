Mestemaker throws 3 TDs, leads North Texas to 51-0 win over Lamar

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Mestemaker threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start as North Texas cruised past Lamar 51-0 on Saturday night.

Mestemaker completed 24 of 32 passes and added 30 yards and one score on the ground. The redshirt freshman was a walk-on last season after never starting in high school, but officially earned the starting job last week.

He connected with Cameron Dorner on a 25-yard touchdown, and added another with a 32-yard pass to Wyatt Young. Dorner had seven receptions for 98 yards, while Young hauled in four passes for 97.

The Mean Green held Lamar to just 119 yards of total offense and had three sacks and eight tackles for loss. Ethan Wesloski led with seven tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Kali Nguma was 6-for-6 on PATs and connected on his only field goal, a 28-yarder.

Kyndon Fuselier led the Cardinals with four receptions for 45 yards.

North Texas improves to 6-2 all-time against Lamar, who was a conference foe in the Southland Conference from 1983-86.

