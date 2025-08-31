Rice beats Louisiana-Lafayette 14-12 behind Quinton Jackson’s 119 yards rushing and a TD

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Quinton Jackson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, Daelen Alexander added 74 yards on the ground and Rice beat Louisiana-Lafayette 14-12 on Saturday night.

The teams combined for just 490 total yards, with Rice getting 251.

Jackson capped a 13-play, 72-yard drive early in the second quarter to put Rice ahead 7-3. Aaron Turner added a 17-yard touchdown — the first of his career — with 3:38 left in the first half for an 11-point lead.

Tony Sterner had a 47- and a 51-yard field goal in the first half, the last coming with 26 seconds left to get within 14-6.

ULL had the only second-half score when quarterback Walker Howard scored on a 25-yard rush with 1:45 left in the third.

The Rice defense stopped Howard on a fourth-and-2 play with 6:30 remaining in the fourth. The defense also featured the third career interception by Jack Kane in the second quarter and a fumble recovery by Blake Boenisch later in the half.

Chase Jenkins was 7 of 9 for 45 yards passing for Rice.

Howard passed for 88 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette with an interception. Howard also rushed for 47 yards and a score.