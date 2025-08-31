Peters finds Ojo for game-winning TD in Prairie View’s 22-21 walk-off win over Texas Southern

HOUSTON (AP) — Cameron Peters threw a game-winning touchdown to Rodny Ojo from 21-yards away with no time remaining to secure a 22-21 win for Prairie View over Texas Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener on Saturday night.

Prairie View moved the ball into the red zone on two chunk passes from Peters to Ojo and Chase Bingmon inside the final minute after Texas Southern scored a touchdown with 1:16 remaining.

The win was the first for Prairie View head coach Tremaine Jackson. He spent the last three years as the head coach at Valdosta State University, where he was named the AFCA Division II coach of the year in 2024.

Peters threw a 57-yard touchdown to Kheagian Heckaman and then rushed for a touchdown to give Prairie View a 14-7 lead.

Athean Renfro tied the game for Texas Southern with a 5-yard touchdown run.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, despite two failed trick plays — a flea flicker, and a throw from a wide receiver — from Prairie View.

At the start of the fourth, Renfro was tackled for a safety by Molik Mason to give Prairie View a 16-14 lead.

The game was delayed an hour and 25 minutes due to inclement weather.

