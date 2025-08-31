Teasett’s 3 passing TDs lead Grambling to 55-7 season-opening victory over NAIA Langston

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — C’zavian Teasett was 20-of-25 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns to lead Grambling to a 55-7 season-opening victory over NAIA-member Langston on Saturday night.

Second-year coach Mickey Joseph went against the against the school that gave him his first collegiate head coaching job for the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Grambling State returned a strong defensive unit after a 5-7 season last year. The Tigers held Langston to just 97 total yards and six first downs. Defensive end Bryce Cage, who registered 49 tackles last season, had four tackles and a half-sack and Tyrell Raby made an interception.

Tre Bradford, Andre Crews, Byron Eaton Jr. and Tony Phillips each had a rushing touchdown as eight Grambling runners combined for 43 carries, 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Ashton Frye also had a passing touchdown for Grambling. Tyson George, Barron Miles, Andrerw Frazier and Covadis Knighten had receiving TDs.

Aden Hooper threw for a touchdown for Langston and Kaid Barrett tossed an interception.

