Dieffenbach accounts for 3 TDs to help Cal Poly topple San Diego 41-17

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tye Dieffenbach threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Cal Poly was rarely threatened in its 41-17 win over San Diego in a season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Dieffenbach completed 18-of-27 passes for 263 yards and threw touchdowns of 12 and 14 yards to Michael Briscoe in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. The Mustangs pushed the lead to 24-0 when Dieffenbach scored on a 43-yard run just before halftime.

The Toreros drew within 27-17 early in the fourth when Adam Criter took his lone carry of the game 79 yards with 14:49 left to play. But on Cal Poly’s following drive, Dieffenbach led a seven-play, 63-yard drive that lasted just 2:14 and ended when Tyrei Washington crashed in from a yard out, doubling the margin.

Reserve quarterback Anthony Grigsby Jr. ended the scoring, throwing a 14-yard touchdown to Alek Marshall with 1:56 left.

Dom Nankil threw for 202 yards and a touchdown for the Toreros.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football