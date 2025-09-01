Verlander throws 121 pitches in 5 scoreless innings as Giants rout Orioles 13-2 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers homered, doubled and drove in two runs to help Justin Verlander earn career win No. 265 as the San Francisco Giants beat the Baltimore Orioles 13-2 on Sunday to take two of three games in their series.

Verlander (3-10) struck out a season-high 10 in five shutout innings. He threw 121 pitches — his most since June 2018. He allowed three hits and walked four.

The 42-year-old Verlander reached 10 strikeouts for the 73rd time and first since he had 10 against Philadelphia on Oct. 4, 2022. He tied Jim McCormick for 39th place in wins and pulled within four strikeouts of Gaylord Perry (3,534) for eighth on the career list.

Devers homered off Tomoyuki Sagano (10-7) for a 1-0 lead in the first. It was his 28th of the season and 13th for the Giants.

Drew Gilbert, Heliot Ramos and Devers had consecutive singles in the third for a two-run lead, and Willy Adames added a sacrifice fly.

Gilbert hit a two-run triple before scoring on Ramos’ single for a 7-0 advantage in the fourth. Devers doubled to chase Sugano, who allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Dominic Smith had an RBI single off Corbin Martin in a three-run sixth. Devers, Ramos and Gilbert each had three of the Giants’ 16 hits.

Spencer Bivens allowed two runs in the ninth but pitched the final three innings for his first career save.

Key moment

Devers’ drive gave the Giants a homer in 14 straight games for the first time since 2002.

Key stat

Devers and Adames both hit nine homers in August — the first Giants teammates with at least nine in a month since Jeff Kent (14) and Barry Bonds (10) in August 2002.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA) starts Monday in San Diego opposite RHP Dylan Cease (6-11, 4.82).

Giants RHP Kai-Wei Teng (1-3, 8.78 ERA) starts Monday at Colorado against RHP Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55).

