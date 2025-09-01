Baldwin breaks tie with 2-run homer in 9th and Braves top Phillies 3-1 to avoid 4-game sweep

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drake Baldwin broke a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves avoided a four-game sweep with a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night.

Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep pitched 5 2/3 strong innings. Jake Fraley came off the bench in the seventh and went 2 for 2. Michael Harris II also had two hits for Atlanta.

Brandon Marsh homered for the Phillies, who lead the NL East by six games over the New York Mets heading into September.

Matt Olson tied it at 1 with an RBI groundout for the Braves in the eighth.

Fraley started the ninth with an infield single off José Alvarado (4-2) and went to second on a sacrifice bunt. Vidal Bruján struck out, but Baldwin drove Alvarado’s first pitch, a 98 mph sinker, over the wall in left field.

Baldwin walked as a pinch hitter in the eighth and remained in the game at catcher.

Tyler Kinley (4-3) tossed a perfect eighth and Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 23rd save in 28 chances.

Waldrep continued to impress, giving up one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. After starting two games in 2024, the 23-year-old right-hander, the No. 24 overall draft pick in 2023, was called up to the Braves on Aug. 2 and has a 1.01 ERA in six outings, including five starts.

Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Key moment

Alvarado could have gotten the first out in the ninth but couldn’t field Fraley’s grounder just to the side of the pitcher’s mound. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner fielded the slow grounder but didn’t have enough time to get Fraley.

Key stat

Waldrep has allowed four earned runs over 35 2/3 innings in August. He has struck out 33 batters.

Up next

Braves: Open a three-game set at the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon. Atlanta RHP Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.95 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Colin Rea (10-6, 4.23).

Phillies: Begin a three-game series at Milwaukee on Monday afternoon. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (4-7, 3.63 ERA) opposes Brewers RHP Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.33).

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press