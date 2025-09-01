Athletics take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Athletics (63-75, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (68-70, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Morales (2-0, 1.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (12-7, 4.19 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -141, Athletics +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics look to end a three-game losing streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 68-70 overall and 37-32 at home. The Cardinals have gone 50-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics are 63-75 overall and 34-35 on the road. The Athletics are 33-19 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals. Pedro Pages is 10 for 32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 34 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 79 RBIs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 8 for 43 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Scott II: 10-Day IL (ankle), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press