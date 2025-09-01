Angels play the Astros leading series 2-1

Los Angeles Angels (64-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (75-62, first in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -147, Angels +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 75-62 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Astros have gone 44-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 64-72 overall and 30-37 in road games. The Angels have hit 190 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .305 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 29 walks and 50 RBIs. Jesus Sanchez is 12 for 31 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 62 extra base hits (30 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs). Zach Neto is 8 for 37 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .170 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 7-Day IL (concussion), John Rooney: 15-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (neck), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Isaac Paredes: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (face), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press