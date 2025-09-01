Rockies open 3-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (68-69, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-98, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (1-3, 8.78 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-11, 6.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -146, Rockies +122; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado is 39-98 overall and 22-47 in home games. The Rockies rank ninth in the NL with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

San Francisco is 68-69 overall and 33-35 in road games. The Giants rank eighth in the NL with 140 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The matchup Monday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 23 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 11 for 36 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 30 doubles, 28 home runs and 93 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 37 with six home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .225 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (foot), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press