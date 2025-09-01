Orioles visit the Padres to start 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (61-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (76-61, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (6-11, 4.82 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 183 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -160, Orioles +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

San Diego has a 76-61 record overall and a 43-22 record at home. The Padres have gone 45-12 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Baltimore has a 30-39 record on the road and a 61-76 record overall. The Orioles have hit 164 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 32 doubles and 21 home runs. Gavin Sheets is 14 for 34 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 29 RBIs for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 9 for 43 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 2-8, .256 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press