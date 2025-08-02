Rays look to end 4-game skid, take on the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (64-46, first in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-57, fourth in the AL East)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (0-0); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (8-5, 2.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Rays +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers after losing four in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 54-57 record overall and a 31-29 record at home. The Rays have a 42-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 29-25 record in road games and a 64-46 record overall. The Dodgers have a 44-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .281 for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 6 for 38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .325 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 50 walks and 50 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 39 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chandler Simpson: day-to-day (hand), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press