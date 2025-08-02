J.P. Crawford hits 2-run homer in 9th to lift the Mariners past the Rangers, 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Dominic Canzone led off the ninth with a single off closer Robert Garcia (1-6), bringing Crawford to the plate. On the third pitch Crawford saw, he sent a 95 mph fastball into the seats in right.

Seattle gained another game on AL West-leading Houston and firmed its grip on the third wild-card spot by two games over the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez, Josh Smith and Marcus Semien had RBI hits in the third to give Texas a 3-1 lead. Seattle newcomer Josh Naylor had an opposite-field double in the fifth to cut it to 3-2.

Eduard Bazardo (5-0) pitched the ninth for the victory.

Key moment

Crawford’s homer in the ninth.

Key stat

Crawford had the first walkoff homer of his major league career.

Up next

Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22 ERA) was set to make his Rangers debut Saturday, with Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.19 ERA) set to start for the Mariners.

By ZACH MARTIN

Associated Press