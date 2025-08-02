Diamondbacks look to stop 6-game slide, play the Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-59, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (49-63, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-12, 5.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-2, 3.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -112, Diamondbacks -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the matchup against the Athletics as losers of six games in a row.

The Athletics are 49-63 overall and 23-32 in home games. The Athletics rank fourth in the AL with 152 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Arizona is 25-31 in road games and 51-59 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs while slugging .540. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 35 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .206 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press