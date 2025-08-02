Langeliers hits 2-run HR as A’s score 4 in 1st inning, beat Diamondbacks 5-1 View Photo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer in a four-run first inning and the Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Friday night.

Brent Rooker had a sacrifice fly, Langeliers followed with his 19th home run and Carlos Cortez added a two-out RBI single as the A’s built a 4-0 lead against Anthony DeSclafani. Rooker singled and scored on Tyler Soderstrom’s second double of the game to make it 5-0 in the fourth.

Jacob Lopez (4-6) gave up five hits in five scoreless innings for the Athletics, who have won three straight and seven of their last eight. Luis Morales allowed a run in two innings in his major league debut. Elvis Alvarado and Sean Newcomb each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out.

Langeliers led the way with three of the Athletics’ 11 hits.

Corbin Carroll’s sacrifice fly drove in Jose Herrera, who singled before advancing to third on Ketel Marte’s ground-rule double in the seventh to get Arizona on the scoreboard.

DeSclafani (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings in his second start. Jake Woodford allowed one run and five hits in 2 1/3 innings as the Diamondbacks lost their sixth straight.

Key moment

Langeliers hit the first pitch he saw from DeSclafani 376 feet out to left at 100.4 mph.

Key stat

Arizona’s 4.59 ERA is 25th out of 30 teams while the Athletics’ 5.03 is 28th.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (7-12, 5.60 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (2-2, 3.89).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb