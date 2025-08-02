Giants take road win streak into game against the Mets

San Francisco Giants (55-55, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (62-48, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (0-0); Mets: Kodai Senga (7-3, 2.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -212, Giants +175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the New York Mets.

New York has a 37-17 record in home games and a 62-48 record overall. The Mets have hit 136 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 55-55 record overall and a 27-29 record in road games. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 25 home runs while slugging .486. Mark Vientos is 12 for 35 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 19 home runs, 78 walks and 73 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 14 for 39 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 3-7, .246 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: day-to-day (head), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press