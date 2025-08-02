White Sox play the Angels leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (41-69, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-57, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Aaron Civale (2-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-7, 4.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -155, White Sox +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 28-27 at home and 53-57 overall. The Angels have a 27-17 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 41-69 record overall and a 17-37 record in road games. White Sox pitchers have a collective 4.09 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 14 for 39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 25 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while hitting .229 for the White Sox. Colson Montgomery is 10 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (illness), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Chase Meidroth: day-to-day (thumb), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press