Clear
90.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

8/30/22

By H. Randolph Holder

083022

Regarding Biden’s attempt to buy votes with the cancellation of $10,000 in student debt if you make less than $125,000 annually, or $20,000 if your household income is a mere $250,000, in and of itself a ridiculous threshold at more than eight times the poverty level of a family of four; we would agree with the notion that if your college degree doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, it surely doesn’t have enough value for others to pay it off for you. We also would ask the President, exactly what does this do to address the real problem, which is the exorbitant costs of higher education? And, to those that have faithfully paid their own student debt or, are working hard and successfully without a college degree? Biden would say “Thanks.” Sucker…

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 