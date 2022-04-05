Clear
4/5/22

By H. Randolph Holder

040522

Those that look at what is happening in Ukraine and think that it is not for us to get involved should remember the mistake where a policy of appeasement allowed Germany’s annexation of several east European sovereign nations, hoping that was as far as Hitler would go. Keep in mind that prior to the invasion of Ukraine, over the past fifteen years, Putin has in essence taken control of Chechnya, southern Georgia, and Crimea. And now he raises the specter of tactical if not strategic nukes. Can we really afford to allow the aggression to continue?

Back to Something To Think About Archive

