Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2/15/22

By H. Randolph Holder

HRH0211522

A recent myMotherLode.com poll showed that wildfire is the number one concern of Mother Lode residents. With the recent lack of significant rain and snow, it’s a critical issue. Homelessness, a national tragedy, ranked third but the two are not unrelated given past incidents including a recent fire on or near the site of the now closed “Camp Hope.” We note that 54% of the fires responded to by the LAFD recently have been caused by the unhoused. In a rural area like ours with multiple encampments, it’s a looming problem.

Back to Something To Think About Archive
Back to Something To Think About Archive

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 