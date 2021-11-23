112321

We’re no fan of the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” and support the non-violent efforts of concerned parents who try to turn back the tide of the “Woke” nonsense being force-fed to their children. We appreciate the observation that Condoleezza Rice, herself a child of the Jim Crow south, recently made on “The View.” She said that she wanted black children to feel “beautiful in their blackness” and added that you don’t help black kids by “making white kids feel guilty for being white.”