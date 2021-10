102621

If you are in the “Defund the Police” camp and wonder how that’s working out for the cities that have gone that way you may want to consider that in 2020, the first full year of that mis-guided movement, there were 4900 more murders than in 2019; aggravated assaults were up by 12.1% and violent crime overall was up 5.6%. Not exactly the outcome most law-abiding citizens are looking for.