9/28/21

By H. Randolph Holder

With the debacle of the exit from Afghanistan after 20 misspent years, Robert Nicholson of the Philos Project notes that “…a simple truth has been apparent for years: We Westerners failed not for a lack of effort, but because military and economic power alone cannot change the Islamic world in a lasting way.” That being said, leaving a military contingent at Bagram Air Base to support the fragile Afghan government and keep a close eye on our enemies would have been prudent.

