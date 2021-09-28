9/28/21By H. Randolph Holder
With the debacle of the exit from Afghanistan after 20 misspent years, Robert Nicholson of the Philos Project notes that “…a simple truth has been apparent for years: We Westerners failed not for a lack of effort, but because military and economic power alone cannot change the Islamic world in a lasting way.” That being said, leaving a military contingent at Bagram Air Base to support the fragile Afghan government and keep a close eye on our enemies would have been prudent.