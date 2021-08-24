Clear
8/24/21

By H. Randolph Holder

The humanitarian tragedy of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan will extend far past its initial fight for control. China and Russia are already making a deal with the Taliban. The abuse and execution of citizens and attacks on educated women have begun. The original deal cut by the Trump Administration called for a systematic withdrawal, region by region, not the complete and sudden evacutio0n by Biden against the advice of military advisors. After determinedly over-turning every single action of the previous Administration, we find it disingenuous for President Biden to now claim that he was simply sticking with a deal made by Trump.

