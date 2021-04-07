040621

So, what was the rush? The TUD boards sudden decision to terminate GM Ed Pattison without caused by 3-1-1 vote while in the middle of critical water rights negotiations with PG&E as well as capital improvement project smacks of the political activism that we have seen with other actions and statements made by these three board members Pattison is done much for the future of water in Tuolumne county something directors Ballen, Ringen, and Murphy claim that they are concerned about. We are even more concerned that this action clearly marked their intentions to limit grow, by limiting the availability of water.