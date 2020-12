120820

President-elect Biden is all set to forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers, and the rest of the debt for those who attended public colleges and universities. It’s about $5-6 billion in all. So, whether you went to college or not, or paid your own way if you did, or paid for your kids to go, you, the taxpayer gets to pay for someone else’s, or someone else’s kid’s, college degree.