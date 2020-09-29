092920

Gov Gavin Newsome's executive order to require all passenger cars sold in the state to be zero emission vehicles by 2035 is the apex of hubris and shortsightedness given that, A, not everyone to drive an electric vehicle to begin with and B, where are all these EVs going to be plugged in at urban apartment houses and C, how are they going to recharge when PG&E shuts off the power on red flag days because of previous state green mandates that have crippled the utility's ability to maintain their infrastructure.