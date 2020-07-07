HRH070720

Broad change in policing policy is called for nationally especially after the killings of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, the most recent and extreme examples of police use of excessive force. Eliminate choke holds? Maybe. Do away with “No Knock Warrants”? Not a good idea given that they are granted when the situation could result in the destruction of evidence or harm to the officers themselves. Elimination of qualified immunity for the arresting officer? Absolutely not unless you want to completely neuter the response of the police to a dangerous situation. You can still pursue criminal charges if warranted. Let’s instead focus on better training in the use of lethal force; and, for those with complaints against them, enact something akin to a “Three Strikes Rule” that even the unions cannot overrule.