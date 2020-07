7/2/20

Interesting side note to the statue in Washington entitled “Emancipation” that special interest groups want to remove; it was voluntarily paid for by black Freedmen moved by the assassination of Lincoln. And while we’re on the subject, where is Joe Biden or the Democratic leadership in condemning the ignorance of tearing down statues honoring our Founding Fathers, the distinguished black Union regiment of the Civil War or that of abolitionist Hans Christian Heg.