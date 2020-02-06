Second Weekend In February Events

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

There are several plays and more events scheduled this weekend.

This Friday, February 7, the Support Sonora School Parent Teacher Organization is throwing an inaugural gala with an 80’s prom theme at the Sonora Opera Hall. Those 21 and over are welcome to attend and support the elementary school and enjoy appetizers, dancing, and fun with a silent auction and opportunity drawings from a variety of local businesses. Ticket information is in the event listing here.

Saturday morning at 10am at the South Shore of Lake Tulloch will be the Special Olympics Northern California Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge. If plunging is an “unbearable” thought to you, register as a chicken and stay on dry land. There will be a Live Band, Kiwanis are cooking Chili and Clam Chowder along with providing bread and coffee. Back Country Horsemen are brining their Dutch Ovens and cooking goodies as well. Teams from all the local counties and state agencies are encouraged to attend as detailed here.

In Murphys from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday the 1st Congregational Church in Murphys will put on a Chocolate Festival with many varieties of chocolate delicacies. There will be wine available for purchase to complement the chocolates and raffle baskets. All proceeds will support the outreach, educational and other programs sponsored by the church.

This Saturday several Downtown Sonora shops and art galleries will be open late and feature musicians and artists as part of 2nd Saturday Art Night.

The 19th annual Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Clubs Scholarship Dinner and Dance is also this Saturday. The dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge features smoked pork and pesto pasta. Tickets and more information were featured in today’s KVML Newsmaker of the Day here.

Also on Saturday is the Wine & Whimsy, a comedy night in San Andreas at the Metropolitan to benefit the many local Soroptimist programs. Details are here.

Friday is opening night for Sierra Repertory Theater’s Cabaret Series Tribute to the Beatles. Their theater information is in our theater section here. Tuolumne City Live has its last performances of Canary Cottage, directed by Jake Edmondson. The performance details are here.