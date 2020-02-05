Update: Belleview Elementary No Longer On Lockdown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 11:30am: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deputy Niccoli Sandelin says a lockdown this morning at Belleview Elementary has been lifted, and the campus and students are all safe. The lockdown was put in place due to a threat made in relation to the school. Deputy Sandelin says more information will be released this afternoon.

Original story posted at 10:12 am: Sonora, CA — There is a noticeable law enforcement presence at Belleview Elementary School in Tuolumne County.

Deputy Niccoli Sandelin says a call came into the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office this morning “reporting that there had been threats made in relation to Belleview Elementary School.”

Sandelin adds, “Deputies responded to the school and due to the threats decided that a precautionary lockdown was necessary. Right now deputies are on scene. All students are safe and the investigation is underway.”

We’ll pass along more details as they become available. No information is available regarding what type of threats were made. A lockdown indicates that students and staff are staying put in their rooms while officials investigate the situation. Belleview Elementary is located on Kewin Mill Road.