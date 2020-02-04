Democrats: The Impeachment Trial

During the Democratic Weekly Address, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) discussed the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Casey was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Democrats did not supply a written transcript to the media.

Casey stated that “Trials have documents and evidence. Cover-ups don’t.”

Here is a portion of Casey’s Address:

“Americans know that a fair trial requires relevant witnesses and testimony. In fact, 75% of Americans support calling witnesses. Yet, Republicans have blocked them at every turn. It seems that the president is calling the shots, dictating the Republican approach to this trial. Senate Democrats will continue to push for fairness. Trials have documents and evidence. Cover-ups don’t. This is the third presidential impeachment trial in our country’s history, and it would be the only one to be conducted without calling a single witness. In fact, every completed impeachment trial in history, for both judges and presidents, have actually included new witnesses that were not originally interviewed in the House. … Americans deserve a fair trial, anything less is a cover-up.”

