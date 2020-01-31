Need To Defer State Property Taxes

Sacramento, CA – Need a little more time to come up with state property taxes – the deadline to file for a postponement is fast approaching.

State Controller Betty T. Yee today issued a reminder to California homeowners that the deferment deadline for California’s Property Tax Postponement (PTP) for the 2019-20 tax year is February 10.

“If you think property tax postponement could be helpful to you or a loved one, I encourage you to act now,” said Controller Yee, the state’s chief fiscal officer. “It takes time to gather documents to verify ownership, income, and equity, and I want every eligible homeowner who could benefit from facing one less tax bill to have that opportunity.”

At a minimum, each PTP applicant must submit a completed application and copies of their 2019-20 property tax bill, photo identification, ownership deed, and 2018 federal tax return. Click here for a checklist. The PTP program, administered by Controller Yee, allows homeowners who are seniors, are blind or have a disability and who meet eligibility requirements to delay payment of property taxes on their primary residence.

This year, manufactured homes are also eligible for property tax postponement. In the 2018-2019 tax year, California homeowners were able to postpone more than $3.5 million in residential property taxes. For more information or an application click here.