Will It Snow During Sunday’s Big Game?

Rain and Fog View Photo

Expect breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures on Sunday, with some light precipitation.

Strong high pressure over Northern California will continue both today and Saturday with the daytime temperatures remaining about ten to fifteen degrees above average.

This will change on Sunday as a cold Pacific storm will move inland.

The precipitation threat will begin Saturday night into early Sunday over the coastal and Shasta mountains,

The bulk of the mostly light precipitation will occur Sunday into Sunday night, and mainly in the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada.

This storm will usher in significantly colder air that lingers into Monday.

Breezy to windy conditions are also expected Sunday and continue Monday, including the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

The high temperatures on Sunday are forecast to be around twenty-five degrees lower than the temperatures on Saturday.

The snow levels will drop on Sunday into the Mother Lode’s foothills during the afternoon into evening.

The overall snow amounts will be light. Up to five inches of snow is possible over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Snow accumulations of about an inch is possible in the higher elevations of the Mother Lode Sunday afternoon and night.

Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the mostly teens and twenties in the foothills and mountains.

Travel into the mountains could be slow with possible chain controls.