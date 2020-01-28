Two Tales Of Stolen Vehicles, One With Suspect Still At Large

San Andreas, CA — Law enforcement officials share details of two incidents one involving a man who allegedly took off in the vehicle he was test driving.

Angels Camp Police say on Friday night just before 9 p.m. they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street where they heard the victim recount his attempt to sell his vehicle gone awry.

The victim told officers that he met up in the Angels Towne Center parking lot with an approximately 45-year-old, white male, who identified himself as Todd Gonsalves, and the two then left the lot inside the vehicle with the owner behind the wheel.

When the suspect asked the owner if he could drive it, the victim pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of the road in the 400 block of South Main Street and both parties exited. However, the victim reported to police that the suspect got in the driver seat and drove away before he could get back in on the passenger side.

Highway 4 Vehicle Pursuit Ends With Foot Chase

Responding law enforcement included Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers. While a sheriff’s unit located the stolen vehicle traveling on Highway 4 near Murphys, the suspect did not respond to its signal to pull over for a vehicle stop. A subsequent vehicle pursuit ended shortly thereafter in a residential driveway off the highway just east of Murphys. Police say the suspect then jumped through the open passenger side window and escaped on foot into a wooded area. Following a search of the area, the vehicle was returned to the owner in the same condition that it was previous to being taken.

Police say the investigation continues into the incident and that they are working to identify the suspect. Anticipating the public’s help, they released the following information received from their interview with the victim.

The suspect is described as approximately 45 years old, with a shaved head, 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, a dark-colored sweatshirt, and dark-colored jeans. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Angels Camp Police Department at 209 736-2567.

Valley Springs Vehicle Stop Yields Arrest

In the other incident, which occurred in the early hours Saturday, CHP San Andreas Unit spokesperson Officer Toby Butzler reports that his office was requested by Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a stolen vehicle investigation, which was listed as being at the Chevron in Valley Springs.

“A deputy stopped the vehicle after a records check showed that it was stolen out of Union City, and we arrived and took custody of the driver,” he states.

The suspect, 35-year-old Maritza Lizette Paez of Oakland was arrested for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property. She was additionally charged when during a search, officers located drug paraphernalia and a burglary tool on her person.