TCSO’s SAR Team Helped Rescue Mariposa Man

TCSO SAR Team Members Help Mariposa Man View Photos

Mariposa County, CA — A search for a missing person in Mariposa County ended in a positive way.

74-year-old John Van Dinther had been missing for several days after walking away from his home in the Clarks Valley area of Jerseydale.

Search and Rescue teams from the foothills, Central Valley and Bay Area, responded to look for him. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office notes that Dinther was located on Saturday about two miles from his home. He was able to talk with officials and family members prior to being transported to John C. Fremont Hospital in Mariposa.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office adds, “This is the outcome we train hard for. We would like to thank the approximately 100 professionally trained search teams who dedicated four days searching in very rugged terrain looking for John.”

The photo in the story shows Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team members comforting Dinther when they found him.

TCSO reports, “We would like to give a huge shoutout to our SAR team and volunteers that give countless hours to this community and surrounding communities. The difference you all make is undeniable. A SAR member quote embodies the feeling each team member had the moment John was found, ‘The joy in his eyes was worth all the hard work.’”