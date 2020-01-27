Sonora High Committee To Further Discuss Historic Dome Property

Sonora, CA — The committee looking at the future of Sonora High School’s dome and surrounding property will hold a meeting this week.

On Tuesday, the committee will introduce two new members, Randy Selesia and Carl Tucker. They are joining existing members Mark Alberto, Larry Beil, Donna Berry, Peter Ghiorso, Sheri Hoffman and Chris Nugier.

The group will discuss recent developments and also hear a presentation from a group trying to preserve the Historic Dome, led by Allan Zimmerly and Davina Layne.

The Sonora High committee is working on a recommendation to the board of trustees regarding the dome and the surrounding property, and whether it should be declared “surplus property,” which could lead to its sale. The open to the public meeting starts at 2pm on Tuesday in room FL-1 at the high school.