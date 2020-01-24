Crab Feed Will Benefit We Care Sober Living Recovery

Beckie Sells Medina View Photo

There will be a Crab Feed this Saturday night (January 25th), inside of the Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne City. It will benefit We Care Sober Living Recovery.

Becki Sells Medina, President and Program Manager with We Care Sober Living, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The dinner is an all-you-can-eat crab feed that will also feature salad, bread and tri-tip. Additionally, there is a no-host bar and raffles for great prizes.

The doors open at 5 PM. Dinner will be served around 6 PM. The proceeds will benefit We Care Sober Living Recovery.

We Care Sober Living Recovery a local non profit. It began in 2002 with a focus on providing a residential home for people who were coming out of prison, so that they would have an immediate place to stay and not end up back in prison.

The focus has changed just a bit over the years, and now the organization not only provides housing for people coming out of prison but also people with substance abuse problems and/or other conditions that result in homelessness. We Care Sober Living Recovery Homes provides a safe and accepting environment, where residents can learn to live sober and with respect for themselves and others.

At one point, We Care Sober Living had a total of eight local homes. Today, they are down to one home. They are funded by individual donations and have also received generous grants from the Sonora Area Foundation.

According to Medina, “Our hope is that the people who live in our recovery homes gain self-sufficiency and self-respect, and that they proceed in their lives with dignity.”

For tickets to tomorrow night’s Crab Feed, or more information about We Care Sober Living, call Medina at 209-770-2517.

