End Of January Community Events

Sonora High Auditorium View Photo

There are several events coming up in the Mother Lode. Another Tuolumne County community open house will be held tonight at the Twain Harte Bible Church. Details are here.

As detailed here Friday Flix will return to the Sonora Opera Hall tomorrow, January 24th with ‘The Greatest Showman’ staring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, and Zendaya. The doors open at 6:30 PM. The first 50 people will receive an interactive goodie bag, free popcorn and there will be a no host bar with drinks for all ages.

The the Sonora High Jazz Ensemble and Columbia College Big Band will perform at the Big Band Bash in the Sonora High Auditorium this Friday. Details are in the event listing here.

The Buck Stop Gun Show will be at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the Tribes of Tuolumne (John Muir) Building Saturday and Sunday. Next weekend at the same location will be the Frank Salel Superbowl Breakfast.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp Ladies Night Out MEGA Bingo will help fund Sober Grad Night. Calaveras and Bret Harte High Schools are combining fundraising hosting the dinner and activities as detailed here.

The annual fundraiser for the Sonora Odd Fellows Foundation, the Burns Supper, will be at the Hurst Ranch Barn and will feature a bagpipes, a traditional Scottish dinner, and auctions. No tickets will be sold at the door, Highland attire is highly encouraged as detailed here.