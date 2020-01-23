Rutikanga Unanimously Approved As Sonora City Administrator

Mary Rose Rutikanga View Photo

Sonora, CA — At this week’s Sonora City Council meeting Mary Rose Rutikanga was approved to be the next City Administrator with a 5-0 vote.

She was announced as the council’s top pick last week. City staff notes that it is contingent on a routine medical and drug screening that is required as part of its hiring process.

Her first day on the job is scheduled to be February 3rd and her starting salary will be $130,000.

Sonora Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg has been serving as Interim City Administrator following the retirement of longtime City Administrator Tim Miller.